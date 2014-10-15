Jimmy John's Makes Low-Wage Workers Sign Noncompete Agreements

Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s makes hourly workers sign noncompete agreements.

The agreement says that workers can’t work for competitors including Subway or Potbelly for two years, reports Dave Jamieson at The Huffington Post.

Any business near a Jimmy John’s location that derives more than 10% of its revenue from sandwiches is considered a competitor.

While noncompete agreements are common for executives and managers, Jimmy John’s makes low-level employees like delivery drivers and sandwich-makers sign them, Jamieson writes.

Jimmy John's now has more than 2,000 locations, making it bigger than Chipotle.

The agreement is being cited in a class-action lawsuit proposal criticising the company’s treatment of workers. It’s unclear if the policy has ever been enforced.

The company declined to comment to The Huffington Post. We’ve reached out to corporate and will update when we hear more.

Jimmy John’s is privately-held has more than 2,000 locations in 43 states.

The average in-store worker makes $US8.12 an hour, according to Glassdoor. Delivery drivers make $US7.06 on average, but also receive tips.

