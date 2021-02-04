Jimmy John's enters the chicken sandwich wars with 'Smokin' Kickin' Chicken'

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s is introducing a limited chicken sandwich offering.

The sandwich will appear in the chain’s first-ever Super Bowl ad.

KFC also recently released a chicken sandwich.

Jimmy John’s released a chicken sandwich at locations across the US for the first time in February, a late entry into the ongoing chicken sandwich wars.

The new “Smokin’ Kickin’ Chicken” was first tested in the fall, and will be the first nationwide chicken rollout for the sandwich chain. It will be available from February 1 to March 21, or until supplies run out. The sandwich is made with chicken, creole chilli pepper sauce, peppers, provolone cheese, avocado, onions, lettuce, oil, vinegar, and mayonnaise, and will be priced at around $US8.50, slightly more than other Jimmy John’s sandwiches.



Jimmy John’s says this sandwich is the first of many limited-time menu options it will introduce this year. The brand plans to advertise the chicken sandwich and a new campaign in its first-ever Super Bowl ad.

The chicken sandwich wars were seemingly cold for some time, but now they’re officially back on. Insider has reported on several chains gearing up to introduce competitors to Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, which both sell crispy chicken sandwiches with pickles. In January, KFC introduced a crispy chicken sandwich at nine locations, available across the country by the end of February.

McDonald’s plans to roll out three new chicken sandwiches in late February, and Burger King was spotted testing out a chicken sandwich in October. Wendy’s also released a new “classic chicken sandwich” in October, replacing the older “homestyle chicken sandwich.”

Jimmy John’s is owned by Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby’s and Sonic and acquired the sandwich chain in 2019.

