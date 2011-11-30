Jimmy Jane's pleasure-filled Block Party Kit turns bounce houses into adult fun

Bounce houses aren’t all child’s play. These inflatable play areas the most of us have spent enjoyable times in during our childhood have now turned into a more than child’s play, with a touch by Jimmy Jane. Called the Block Party kit, this one’s bound to turn your senses wild and comes with all the instruments of pleasure you’d look for, with a thoughtful addition of condoms. A perfect way to throw a block party that could wind up in some serious fun, with all that bouncing and instrumentation at hand.

The kit is priced at $3,999, a sum well spent for times you probably wouldn’t want to erase out of your memory!

This post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

