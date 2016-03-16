Jimmy Iovine's advice to Apple's live radio station: 'Don't be boring'

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Nearly every iPhone has Beats 1, a mostly-live internet radio station, built-in to the Apple Music app. The man who largely runs that station is Zane Lowe, a DJ that Apple poached from the BBC last year.

In an interview with Noisey, Lowe explains what it’s like to interview big stars and his pitch to book them on his show. He also talks about his feelings about Apple products — “they just work” — and the only advice that Apple executive and Interscope Records founder Jimmy Iovine told him when he took the gig: “Don’t be boring.”

The whole video is worth a watch over at Noisey, and as a bonus you get to listen to Lowe’s gorgeous radio-ready voice.

