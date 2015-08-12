The stunningly successful career of Jimmy Iovine, the millionaire record mogul who's shaping Apple's music business

Jimmy Iovine, the famous record producer and former chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M, became one of Apple’s newest executives last May.

In addition to becoming one of the most successful executives in the music industry as the head of Interscope, Iovine ran Beats Electronics with his long-time pal and business partner Dr. Dre. Apple bought Beats for $US3 billion last year, bringing both Iovine and Dre into the company.

Iovine has had an insanely successful career so far — he’s worked with everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Lady Gaga to Eminem and John Lennon. Everyone who’s anyone in the music business has worked with or knows Jimmy Iovine.

Here’s a look at his fabulous career so far.

After becoming a renowned music producer, Iovine moved on to found Interscope Records in 1989. He founded the company with Ted Field, whom he met through a mutual friend. Tupac Shakur was signed as one of Interscope's earliest artists in 1991, and it quickly became one of the hottest record labels of the decade. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were both signed to Interscope early on, too. Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, Jasper Sanidad In May 2014, Apple purchased Beats for $3 billion. The purchase included the Beats headphone line as well as its streaming music service, Beats Music, which now powers Apple Music. Apple But Iovine was connected to Apple long before the Beats deal went down. In fact, Eddy Cue, Apple's SVP of online services, said Iovine was one of the first people Apple showed iTunes to before it launched. Charley Gallay/Getty and Kevork Djansezian/Getty Source: The New York Times Iovine was close with Steve Jobs, too. He had been visiting Apple's campus twice a week since 2004. Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Steve Jobs (2nd-R) poses with U2 and Jimmy Iovine (L) back in 2004. Source: Inc. Iovine has called his work with Apple as the 'second phase of my music career.' The Apple buyout is said to have earned both Iovine and Dre hundreds of millions. Business Insider Source: The New York Times Months after news of the acquisition was announced, Iovine purchased the $60 million Malibu home that previously belonged to TV producer Marcy Carsey. Google Maps Source: Curbed

