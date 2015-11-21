Apple Music head Jimmy Iovine apologizes for his remarks on women

Apple Music chief Jimmy Iovine has apologised for his comments made during a live interview on CBS when he suggested “some women” have difficulty finding music.

On Thursday, after “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King welcomed Iovine into the studio and introduced a new TV ad for Apple Music that showcased two popular female actors — Kerry Washington and Taraji P. Henson — Iovine was asked what his thinking was.

Iovine’s response: “So I always knew that women find it very difficult at times — some women — to find music. And [Apple Music] makes it easier with playlists, curated by real people. They’re not made by algorithms alone — they’re made by algorithms but with a human touch.”

He was also asked about the ad itself. “I just thought of a problem: girls are sitting around talking about boys, right? Or complaining about boys! When they’re heartbroken or whatever… they need music for that, right? It’s hard to find the right music. Not everyone has, you know, the right list… or knows a DJ.”

Iovine was quick to apologise — he relayed the following note to Buzzfeed News:

“We created Apple Music to make finding the right music easier for everyone — men and women, young and old. Our new ad focuses on women, which is why I answered the way I did, but of course the same applies equally for men. I could have chosen my words better, and I apologise.”

You can check out Thursday’s interview with Iovine below.

