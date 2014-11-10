Saints Game-Winning Touchdown Gets Called Back Because Of A Flop

Screengrab via Fox Cox really played up Graham’s push-off.

The San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints were tied 24-24 at the end of the fourth quarter when Drew Brees tossed a game-winning touchdown pass with no time left on the clock to Jimmy Graham.

But the refs called offensive pass interference on Graham, the touchdown didn’t count, and the game was forced into overtime.

Here’s the play. Graham does give a little push off of 49ers’ Perrish Cox, but something like this, Graham barely touched him, usually is not called as interference. Cox did some great acting though, and fell to the ground, he must be watching soccer.





San Francisco went on to win 27-24 in overtime.

