Patriots have to put in 3rd-string quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo goes down on hard on throwing shoulder

While shredding the Miami Dolphins for three first-half touchdowns, looking every bit like a starting quarterback, New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken out of the game after a hard hit.

Garoppolo got rid of the ball and was brought down by the Dolphins’ Kiki Alonso and landed hard on his right shoulder, which is his throwing arm.

Garoppolo stayed down for a while, was attended to by trainers, then left the game.

Here’s the hit:





In his place, the Patriots had put in rookie third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

At the time of this writing, the Patriots said Garoppolo is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Tom Brady is only two weeks from returning from suspension, but if Garoppolo is seriously injured, the Patriots may find themselves in trouble without their top two quarterbacks for a couple games.

