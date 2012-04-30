Watch Jimmy Fallon Imitate Celebs In His 1998 'SNL' Audition Tape—Here's Today's Buzz

Here’s what Beyoncé has to say about us thinking she didn’t actually birth Blue Ivy. “That was crazy. It wasn’t hurtful, it was just crazy,” B told People magazine.

Khloé and Lamar are pulling the plug on their E! spin-off show so Lam-Lam can focus on his basketball career.

Anna Paquin debuts her baby bump Jimmy Kimmel slams the Kardashians, at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is fitting into the Kardashian klan quite nicely and is “already acting like family. He fits in and gets along better with everyone than Kris [Humphries] ever did.”

Bachelor Ben Flajinik and Courtney Robertson flaunt their bikini bods poolside in Vegas—for the photogs and a check, per usual.

Lady Gaga wears a crazy purple dress made entirely of … hair.

Mel Gibson joked about rage-filled rant on “Tonight Show”: “I’ve got a temper.”

Spotted: Seriously pregnant Jessica Simpson, prompting Katy Perry to tweet, “Has Jessica Simpson had that baby yet?! I’m getting anxious” and Chelsea Handler, “How has jessica simpson still not given birth to this baby? I’m getting frightened.”

Watch Jimmy Fallon impersonate Adam Sandler, Jerry Seinfeld, U2, John Lennon and Alanis Morissette in his 1998 audition video for “Saturday Night Live.” Apparently, it went well.



