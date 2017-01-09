Jimmy Fallon took on Donald Trump in a biting Golden Globes opening monologue

Peggy Sirota/NBC Jimmy Fallon hosts the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Jimmy Fallon made Donald Trump the butt of some biting jokes during his Golden Globes opening monologue on Sunday.

As he rattled off nominees, he landed on “Game of Thrones” and compared Trump to one of the HBO show’s most hated characters.

“[‘Game of Thrones’] has so many plot twists and shocking twists, a lot of people have wondered what it would have been like if King Joffrey had lived. Well, in 12 days we’re going to find out,” the host said of Trump’s upcoming presidential inauguration on January 20.

Fallon’s chiding of Trump didn’t stop there. He also took a shot at the president-elect’s difficulty with hammering down performers for the the inaugural ball.

“The film ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ is nominated,” Fallon said. “The character has been dubbed the world’s worst opera singer and even she turned down performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration. It’s tough to book.”

The politics didn’t end there. He also gestured toward the ongoing controversy surrounding Russia’s apparent hacking of the presidential campaign in favour of Trump.

When introducing the accounting company that tabulates the Golden Globes votes, Fallon inserted Russia’s president into the group, referring to it as “the firm of Ernst & Young & Putin.”

Fallon may have been making up for his controversial “Tonight Show” interview in September 2016 with Trump. Many believed the late-night host was too easy on the then-presidential candidate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.