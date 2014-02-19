Jimmy Fallon Introduced His Parents In First 'Tonight Show' Monologue

“I’m Jimmy Fallon and I’ll be your host… for now,” said the new host of “The Tonight Show” to open his first episode Monday.

Fallon’s debut episode marked the first time in 48 years that “The Tonight Show” was broadcast from New York. The new host also opened by thanking past “Tonight Show” hosts: “Steve Allen, Jack Paar, Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien and Jay Leno.”

Fallon then went on to tell viewers about himself, saying he is a happily married 39-year-old from a small town in New York.

The new host joked, “If you would have told me as a kid that I was going to graduate high school and go on to be on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and then eventually be the host of ‘The Tonight Show,’ I would have said, ‘I graduated high school?!'”

After saying he is a “proud, proud dad” to six-month old daughter, Winnie, Fallon introduced his own parents, who were in the audience. Fallon apologized for not being able to get them better seats.

Fallon then introduced his house band, The Roots, and announcer, Steve Higgins.

He also noted the show’s opening montage was shot by fellow New Yorker Spike Lee.

Watch the new “Tonight Show” opening and monologue below:

