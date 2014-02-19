Watch Jimmy Fallon's Spot-On Impressions In First Stand-Up Routine At Age 17

Jimmy Fallon may have taken the reigns at “The Tonight Show” Monday, but it hasn’t been a short ride to success.

Now 39, Fallon has been entertaining since the age of 17, when he first took the stage at Bananas Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1991.

In his first stand-up appearance ever, the future star does impressions of John Travolta, Cliff Claven from “Cheers,” Rocky Balboa and his trainer, and Rocky and Bullwinkle.

Thanks to his spot-on impressions, Fallon would go on to join the cast of “Saturday Night Live” at age 24.

Watch the “Tonight Show” host’s first stand-up appearance below:

