Jimmy Fallon Transforms Into Walter White For 'Breaking Bad' Parody 'Joking Bad'

Jimmy Fallon has parodied “Downton Abbey” and “Game of Thrones,” so it was only a matter of time before AMC’s hit show “Breaking Bad” got the “Late Night” treatment.
Coming this September, Fallon will transform into Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter White, for a spoof titled “Joking Bad.” Apparently, Fallon is currently filming the short video parody series.
Coming in September… #JokingBad #BreakingBad #TalkingBad #LateNight pic.twitter.com/BE9xAChzNf
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 12, 2013
There’s even promos featuring “Late Night” announcer, Steve Higgins, wearing character Jesse Pinkman’s (played by actor Aaron Paul) signature Season 1 beanie.
This September, tread lightly. #JokingBad #LateNight pic.twitter.com/XErIlhxkaM
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 12, 2013
Well done, Fallon makeup team!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.