Jimmy Fallon Transforms Into Walter White For 'Breaking Bad' Parody 'Joking Bad'

Jimmy Fallon has parodied “Downton Abbey” and “Game of Thrones,” so it was only a matter of time before AMC’s hit show “Breaking Bad” got the “Late Night” treatment.

Coming this September, Fallon will transform into Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter White, for a spoof titled “Joking Bad.” Apparently, Fallon is currently filming the short video parody series.

There’s even promos featuring “Late Night” announcer, Steve Higgins, wearing character Jesse Pinkman’s (played by actor Aaron Paul) signature Season 1 beanie.

Well done, Fallon makeup team!

