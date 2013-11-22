Jimmy Fallon Races Around On Jet Skis Trying Out Xbox One

Last week, Jimmy Fallon tried out Sony’s PlayStation 4 console before its release. Naturally, ahead of the Xbox One launch tomorrow, he took Microsoft’s next-gen system for a spin on “Late Night.”

Fallon and guest Will Forte showed off the capabilities of the system’s new Kinect camera while jet ski racing on the console’s Kinect Sports Rival game.

Check out Fallon and Forte race each other below.

We’ve been playing with the Xbox One.

During our experience, we’ve had a lot of trouble getting this game to work. Either our play space wasn’t large enough or we had to recalibrate our Kinect first. When we finally did get it to work, it played without problem and was a lot fun — more than the PS4 robots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.