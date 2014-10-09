Jimmy Fallon Weighs The Pros And Cons Of Joining Ello

Even Jimmy Fallon has hopped aboard the Ello hype train.

Ello, the invite-only social network that promises zero ads and anonymity, has made waves in the tech industry as people tired of Facebook search for an alternative.

To help out those uncertain, Jimmy Fallon featured Ello in his weekly “Pros and Cons” segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Fallon pokes fun at Facebook’s annoying ads, its increasingly elderly audience, and how far removed most of us are from our so-called Facebook “friends.”

You can read our interview with Ello’s founder right here, and watch the entire “Pros and Cons” clip below.

