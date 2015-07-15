Jimmy Fallon returns to 'Tonight Show' after being in the ICU for 10 days and almost losing his finger

NBC/YouTube Jimmy Fallon spent 10 days at Bellevue hospital after hand surgery.

Jimmy Fallon returned to NBC’s “Tonight Show” with a bandaged hand and quite a story to tell on how it was injured.

Fallon explained the injury resulted from him tripping and falling in his kitchen, but it certainly gets more harrowing.

“So, I’m getting up and my finger is sideways,” he continued.

Thinking he broke his finger, Fallon took a cab to the emergency room. Apparently, he misdiagnosed the injury. A doctor told him that he didn’t break his finger, he was suffering from “ring avulsion.” Basically, his ring got stuck on the countertop and pulled his finger out of its socket. Many times, the injury results in losing the finger.

Fallon was then transferred from Beth Israel Hospital’s emergency room to Bellevue Hospital and a specialist in hand micro-surgery named David Chiu. The surgeon actually had to use a vein from Fallon’s foot to repair his finger.

“He did it. He saved my finger,” the late-night host said as the show’s camera zoomed in on his bandaged hand. “Now, you can see it’s pink at the end. It was white like this colour [Fallon points to his cast]. So, he saved my finger. I won’t get feeling back for eight weeks, he said. I was in the ICU for 10 days.”

Fallon ended his story by thanking the staff at Bellevue Hospital for taking care of him.

“I started losing it halfway through,” Fallon added.

