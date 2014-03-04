Jimmy Fallon Takes 'The Plunge' In Icy Chicago Waters

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images In order to get Mayor Rahm Emanuel on his show, Fallon had to take the ‘Polar Plunge.’

Wearing one of his Tonight Show suits and a tie, Jimmy Fallon took the plunge in freezing Lake Michigan waters Sunday morning, and it was all for a great cause.

Fallon had asked Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to guest on his show. The politician agreed but only if Fallon would join him in the annual Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics.

Fallon agreed.

“If you hear a scream like a little girl’s, just know that Jimmy Fallon is swimming in Lake Michigan,” he said. just before running into the 32 degree surf.

The look on Fallon’s face was “pure shock,” Mike Field, who went in at the same time as Emanuel and Fallon, told the Chicago Tribune.

“You could almost see his eyeballs popping out,” Field laughed.

Fallon’s participation made a huge difference in the event’s success. A third more Plungers — 3,000 in total — signed up this year as opposed to 2013.

They raised more than $US1 million for Special Olympics.

