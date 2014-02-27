Jimmy Fallon Looks Like A Child In Shaq's Coat

Shaq is a very large man. To be exact, he’s 7’1″ and weighs somewhere around 325 pounds. On Tuesday night he went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new line of suits. While the new suits will be in all sizes, not just big and tall, Shaq’s is a size 58. Fallon asked to try the suit jacket on and he looked absolutely ridiculous wearing it.

Just standing next to Shaq, Fallon looks like a child.

Shaq can’t even get one of Fallon’s sleeves over his arm.

And you could probably fit 4 Fallon’s in Shaq’s jacket.

Here’s the entire segment:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[h/t The Big Lead]

