Jimmy Fallon assembled the cast of 'Saved by The Bell' for an epic reunion

Time for some nostalgia! Jimmy Fallon staged a mini-reunion of the cast of “Saved By The Bell.”

Fallon was filming his show in Los Angeles and “reminisced” about when he was in high school in California at the fictional Bayside High.

What followed was cavalcade of nostalgia and in-jokes that fans of the show will appreciate. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), and Dennis Haskins (Principal Belding) all reunited, wearing costumes similar to the ones they wore in the 1990s.

In the sketch, Fallon tells the gang that he was leaving Bayside to move to New York City to be a comedian — and maybe even “one day … date Nicole Kidman,” which is an homage to a recent viral video. The Bayside crew tell him that’s ridiculous, and Zack jokes that Jimmy going on a date with Nicole Kidman is “like Jessie becoming a stripper,” a reference to Berkley’s notorious flop, “Showgirls.”

Kelly also tells Zack she’s pregnant, and she mentions that she and Zack might move to a new zip code in Beverly Hills, which is a reference to Thiessen’s time on “Beverly Hills 90210.”

Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) and Dustin Diamond (Screech) were noticably missing. Diamond was recently accused of stabbing a man in a barroom, which may account for his absence.

Take a trip down memory lane and watch the video below.

