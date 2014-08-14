Jimmy Fallon Shares Robin Williams' First-Ever Appearance On 'The Tonight Show' During Teary-Eyed Tribute

As Hollywood grieves the loss of Robin Williams, late-night host Jimmy Fallon opened “The Tonight Show” with a tribute to the comedian.

Fallon fought through tears and had to take a few pauses while discussing Williams’ life and encouraging his audience to view Williams’ stand-up.

“You would watch him and you would cry laughing. And you would think, ‘I am never going to see anyone like this human ever,'” said Fallon. “It’s just amazing. His brain was always thinking 10 steps ahead of what he was saying. He was like the Muhammad Ali of comedy.”

To show what he meant, Fallon shared a clip of Williams’ first appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson where the comedian got up from his chair, dodged cameras, and ran up to the audience.

The moment shows just how easily Williams could light up a room.

Everyone is smiling. Everyone is laughing.

Even the security guard with his arms crossed in the background is wearing a slight smile.

After the clip, Fallon ended his tribute by getting on top of his late-night desk and saluting Williams with an, “Oh Captain, my Captain, you will be missed,” a nod to the actor’s Oscar-nominated performance in 1989’s “Dead Poet’s Society.”

Check it out below:

