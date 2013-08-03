Jimmy Fallon And Robin Thicke Rock Out To 'Blurred Lines' With School Instruments

This may be the best remix of Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” yet.
Jimmy Fallon performed the proclaimed song of the summer with Thicke and The Roots on his late night show, but with a twist.
The gang played elementary school instruments. From a xylophone to a banana shaker — where can we get one of those? — check them out below.
In case you’re wondering, here are the hot instruments everyone’s playing.
Jimmy Fallon — wood block, Casio keyboard
Robin Thicke — spoons
Questlove — wooden clacker
Mark Kelley — kazoo
Kamal Grey — xylophone
James Poyser — melodica
Captain Kirk — ukulele
Tuba Gooding Jr. — recorder, banana shaker
Frank Knuckles — cowbell
Black Thought — maraca
