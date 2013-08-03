Jimmy Fallon And Robin Thicke Rock Out To 'Blurred Lines' With School Instruments

Screenshot/ Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

This may be the best remix of Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” yet.

Jimmy Fallon performed the proclaimed song of the summer with Thicke and The Roots on his late night show, but with a twist.

The gang played elementary school instruments. From a xylophone to a banana shaker — where can we get one of those? — check them out below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In case you’re wondering, here are the hot instruments everyone’s playing.

Jimmy Fallon — wood block, Casio keyboard

Robin Thicke — spoons

Questlove — wooden clacker

Mark Kelley — kazoo

Kamal Grey — xylophone

James Poyser — melodica

Captain Kirk — ukulele

Tuba Gooding Jr. — recorder, banana shaker

Frank Knuckles — cowbell

Black Thought — maraca

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.