Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Hollywood

Let’s face it, this week was mostly about turkey.
“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” made turkey moves.
Rihanna served up some leftovers.
And Ronan Farrow made us all look half-baked.
The beloved creatures are back with a $50 million picture, and they've already taken in almost $30 million.
The show's house band, The Roots, played 'Lyin As* B*tch' by Fishbone as Michelle Bachmann took the stage -- and Fallon, The Roots and NBC paid for it all week long.
You couldn't pay for better facetime than to score a national campaign for a huge chain's Black Friday sale.
A new USC study reminds us that in a year where we're still high-fiving over 'Bridesmaids' and a gaggle of successful ladies' sitcoms, only 32 per cent of the speaking characters in movies are female.
The son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow was a special adviser to Hillary Clinton -- this week, he was named a Rhodes Scholar. What have you been up to?
NBC announced that it will produce a pilot based on her pitch, about a woman re-adjusting to single life after a decade-long relationship.
Her new album is same old -- and we're wondering how long she can rest on her (admittedly very sexy) laurels.
Bravo will expand his late-night dish session into a full-on, five nights a week late night program.
