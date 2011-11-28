Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Hollywood

Megan Angelo
rihanna bikini sexiest woman alive

Let’s face it, this week was mostly about turkey.

“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” made turkey moves.

Rihanna served up some leftovers.

And Ronan Farrow made us all look half-baked.

WINNER: The Muppets

The beloved creatures are back with a $50 million picture, and they've already taken in almost $30 million.

The show's house band, The Roots, played 'Lyin As* B*tch' by Fishbone as Michelle Bachmann took the stage -- and Fallon, The Roots and NBC paid for it all week long.

WINNER: The young comedians of Black Friday ads

You couldn't pay for better facetime than to score a national campaign for a huge chain's Black Friday sale.

Click here to see who won the parts >>

LOSER: Women in Hollywood

A new USC study reminds us that in a year where we're still high-fiving over 'Bridesmaids' and a gaggle of successful ladies' sitcoms, only 32 per cent of the speaking characters in movies are female.

WINNER: Ronan Farrow

The son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow was a special adviser to Hillary Clinton -- this week, he was named a Rhodes Scholar. What have you been up to?

The effort to continue the classic soaps on an Internet platform collapsed this week.

WINNER: Sarah Silverman

NBC announced that it will produce a pilot based on her pitch, about a woman re-adjusting to single life after a decade-long relationship.

LOSER: Rihanna

Her new album is same old -- and we're wondering how long she can rest on her (admittedly very sexy) laurels.

It remains #1 at the box office, and over 1 million people livestreamed the premiere.

LOSER: Jennifer Lopez, Mick Jagger and Will.i.am

Yeah, they got together and made the most boring song ever.

WINNER: Andy Cohen

Bravo will expand his late-night dish session into a full-on, five nights a week late night program.

LOSER: Ali Fedotowsky

Another 'Bachelorette' couple bites the dust.

Now check out some great holiday gifts for the Tina Fey lover.

If you liked Bossypants, you'll love >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.