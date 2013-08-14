Jimmy Fallon Reveals 'Awful' 5-Year Fertility Struggle Leading To Surrogate

Frazer Harrison/Getty ‘If there’s anyone out there who is trying and they’re just losing hope … just hang in there,’ Fallon said on the ‘Today’ show.

Jimmy Fallon, 38, recently revealed that he and his 46-year-old wife, Nancy Juvonen, welcomed their 3-week old daughter via surrogate.

On this morning’s “Today” show, Fallon opened up about the long, 5-year process it took the couple to start their family.

“We’ve tried a bunch of things,” the “Late Night” host explained to Savannah Guthrie. “Anyone who’s tried will know, it’s just awful.”

After having shared past attempts and disappointments with friends and family, the couple kept recent tries a secret.

“We tried before, we told people and then it didn’t happen,” he recalled. “And it’s just really depressing. It’s really hard on everybody.”

Ultimately, a surrogate proved fruitful for Fallon and Juvonen, who welcomed daughter Winnie Rose a day after the Royal baby’s birth.

“It’s not Winnie-the-Pooh at all,” Fallon said of his baby girl’s name. “My wife and I got engaged in New Hampshire at this lake house that her family’s had forever, and it’s on Lake Winnipesaukee. And so we went there every summer as we were dating.”

As for other couples experiencing fertility issues, Fallon urges them not to give up.

“I know people have tried much longer (than we have), but if there’s anyone out there who is trying and they’re just losing hope … just hang in there,” he insisted. “Try every avenue; try anything you can do, ’cause you’ll get there. You’ll end up with a family, and it’s so worth it. It is the most ‘worth it’ thing.”

He added, “I’m just so happy right now, I’m freaking out.”

Come February, the new dad will be busy with his new “Tonight Show” hosting duties, in addition to diaper duty.

Watch Fallon discuss the struggle to start a family in his own words:

