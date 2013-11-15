Jimmy Fallon Freaks Out Playing With The PS4's New Virtual Reality Robots

Sony’s PlayStation 4 is out Friday, but late-night host Jimmy Fallon has already tried out the system.

Wednesday evening on “Late Night,” Fallon and guest Ice-T tried out Sony’s built-in console game The Playroom which allows users to play with adorable virtual robots that “live” in your PlayStation controller.

Fallon was blown away by the technology.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

We’ve been trying out the PS4 for the past day, and we have to admit, playing around with the robots is pretty cool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.