Watch Jimmy Fallon play the new 'Super Mario' game for iPhone before it launches next week

Being the host of a major late night talk show has its perks. Take Jimmy Fallon, for instance, who gets to hear performances by the legendary Roots every night. Not a bad perk!

And this week, Fallon got to enjoy another incredible perk that us common plebes can’t: He played “Super Mario Run,” the very first iPhone game from Nintendo, days ahead of its December 15 release.

And who’s that with Fallon? Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime, who hand-carried the game to Fallon on an iPhone 7.

Better yet, Nintendo creative director Shigeru Miyamoto was there in the audience to cheer on Fallon — he’s the iconic guy behind characters like Super Mario, Link, Donkey Kong, and many more.

The appearance on Fallon is the latest demonstration of “Super Mario Run” in action, which was first debuted alongside the iPhone 7 back in September.

The game arrives on December 15 and costs $10; it’s exclusively available on iPhone and iPad to start, with Android coming later. Wanna play it right now? Apple retail stores have the game running on iPhones right now! So go visit one!

But you’re stuck at work/in class/etc., aren’t you? Check out the game right here, right now, care of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.