Microsoft's New Xbox Got Its Butt Kicked On Jimmy Fallon's TV Show Last Night

Mark Cerny, lead system architect of the new Sony PlayStation 4, appeared on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday evening to show off the new gaming system.



As they kicked the PS4’s tires together, Fallon said, “The big story that everyone’s talking about is that this system is the only one where you can still play used games.”

Cerny replied, “We support used games; we don’t require an Internet connection.” This is a dig against Microsoft’s Xbox One, which has a more complicated relationship with used games and the Internet.

The Xbox One requires an Internet connection so that it can verify itself with Microsoft’s servers every 24 hours. You can loan out games virtually to friends, but you can’t play the game at the same time. You can give your games away, but only to people who have been your Xbox friends for 30 days or more.

So while the Xbox One technically does support used games, it’s a little more obtuse than it is on the PS4. But this hardly matters, because the host of a national late night television show said it doesn’t support used games.

Here’s the video below. Fallon’s comment comes up around 1:10.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.