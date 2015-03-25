Jimmy Fallon's new lip sync show looks absolutely hilarious

Jimmy Fallon’s lip sync battles have been a huge hit on “The Tonight Show” and now he’s bringing the hilarious game to Spike TV. Watch as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes on Taylor Swift, and John Krasinski takes on Tina Turner. LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen will host “Lip Sync Battle,” debuting April 2.

