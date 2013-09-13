Everyone Is Talking About Jimmy Fallon's Excellent 'Breaking Bad' Parody

We knew that Jimmy Fallon had been working on a “Breaking Bad” parody for a while.

Last month, Fallon previewed photos of himself dressed as Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter White, while filming a short for “Late Night” and now it’s finally here.

Called “Joking Bad” the video starts off like the “Breaking Bad” premiere. Instead of learning he’s diagnosed with cancer, Fallon finds out he has six more months … at “Late Night.” From there, the host breaks bad, except in this instance, in place of pure meth, Fallon is selling pure jokes.

The video is long at nearly 13-minutes but worth the watch for fans.

There are plenty of cameos from the AMC series including Bob Odenkirk, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul,

and even the “Breaking Bad” RV.

Fallon starts his gig on “The Tonight Show” Monday, February 24.

Say hello to “Fallsenberg” below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

What did you think?

Fans are saying this may be Fallon’s best parody yet:

The @jimmyfallon Breaking Bad parody is pretty spectacular. Worth taking 13 minutes to watch. #JokingBad: http://t.co/Seb5ixpofe

— Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) September 12, 2013

Fallon even had viewers starting the hashtag #Fallsenberg

An example of a perfect God-given moment: when Bryan Cranston throws the pizza at #Fallsenberg. #JokingBad

— Sarah Evonne (@SarahEvonne) September 12, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.