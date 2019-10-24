Jimmy Fallon resurfaced Jessica Biel's shady comments about NSYNC from 1999, and she admitted she's still not much of a fan

NBC Jessica Biel was called out for saying that she wasn’t a fan of NSYNC.

Jessica Biel appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and was called out by the late-night host for saying that she wasn’t a fan of NSYNC, the boy band that her husband Justin Timberlake used to be a member of.

Fallon showed Biel an interview from 1999, in which she said: “I don’t think I own any of their CD’s. I’m not a huge fan … but I mean, cool I guess.”

The “Limetown” actress defended herself by saying that she “lived under a rock” and “wasn’t into pop culture music” at the time.

But even today, Biel still doesn’t know any tracks from NSYNC aside from “Bye, Bye, Bye.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jimmy Fallon reminded Jessica Biel that she made shady comments about NSYNC, the boy band that husband Justin Timberlake used to be a part of, and she had a priceless reaction.

The actress appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and said that she wasn’t a fan of NSYNC or rival group Backstreet Boys when she was younger because she was more interested in “old-school stuff.”

“I was listening to theatre productions,” Biel said. “I was listening to ‘Rent.’ I knew every word of ‘Rent.’ I was listening to Motown. I was listening to old-school stuff. I lived under a rock. I wasn’t into pop culture music.”

Read more: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake agreed to see other people when they first started dating to avoid ‘getting hurt’

Fallon went on to show viewers footage from a 1999 interview with “E! News,” in which Biel was asked if she was a fan of NSYNC.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen … I haven’t really… I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music,” she said in the interview. “I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan … but I mean, cool I guess.”

“I’m screwed now,” Biel told Fallon after watching the video. “The attitude.”

The “Limetown” actress said even now, having been married to Timberlake for seven years, she’s still not familiar with NSYNC’s music. Biel recalled recently playing a game of truth or dare with her friends, and she was asked to sing a track from the group.

“I couldn’t,” she said. “I only know three words – bye, bye, bye – which I guess is just one word three times.”

Biel went on to say that Timberlake “coached” her through singing another song from the boy band, but the experience was “really humiliating.”

Watch the video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.