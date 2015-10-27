Jimmy Fallon fell and injured his good hand while partying at Harvard over the weekend

Jimmy Fallon may have been revisiting his college days over the weekend when he injured his hand while being honored at Harvard.

The late-night talk show host was being celebrated by Harvard University’s humour magazine, the Harvard Lampoon, on Saturday night when he fell while holding a bottler of Jaegermeister and had to be taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, People magazine reported.

The magazine’s sources said Fallon is “fine.”



“It was all part of the celebration in the street and some random girl kneeled down in front of him abruptly as he was turning around and he tripped over her because he didn’t see her,” they added.

One bystander actually caught Fallon’s tumble on video and posted it to Instagram:



Fallon even returned to the celebration with his right hand bandaged up.



Just this past July, Fallon almost lost a finger on his left hand when he tripped at home in his kitchen. Thankfully, this one was nowhere near as severe.

The comedian took to Instagram with a photo of his hand, saying “Nothing that a few band aids couldn’t fix.”



We’re sure it will make for good fodder on Monday’s “Tonight Show.”

Watch the Harvard Lampoon honour Fallon below:



