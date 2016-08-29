Jimmy Fallon hilariously impersonated Ryan Lochte at the VMAs

Jimmy Fallon took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night to present the award for Video of the Year, but no one probably expected him to arrive quite like this.

Much to the audience’s amusement, “The Tonight Show” host ran on stage decked out as USA Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.

The 32-year-old swimmer became embroiled in a scandal in Rio after saying he and three teammates were held at gunpoint and robbed at a gas station. Lochte later admitted his story ended up being “over-exaggerated” and the Olympian is now in hot water with Brazilian authorities.

Fallon took the Madison Square Garden stage Sunday evening to poke fun at the swimmer where he claimed responsibility for a lot of recent internet memes from Drake to Adele.

“Is it too late now to say sorry?” Fallon sang to the tune of Justin Bieber’s hit. “That’s my jam! It should be my jam, I wrote it. I wrote that song.”

“In fact, I directed all five nominees for video of the year,” he continued. “I taught Drake the ‘Hotline Bling’ dance.”

It didn’t stop there, though. Next, Fallon referenced Adele’s song “Hello.”

“What an amazing year, I’ve had. It’s true. I’m the one who gave Adele the flip phone,” Fallon said.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Fallon, pretending to use a flip phone, like the one used in Adele’s music video, ‘Hello.’

Before announcing Beyoncé’s “Formation” as the winner of the award, he closed out with one more jab at Lochte.

“So many good videos I couldn’t choose,” said Fallon. “I couldn’t tell you even if there was a gun to my head.”

No one may have enjoyed the moment more than fellow Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, who was in the audience.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, Fallon really did dye his hair for the VMAs skit. He said he’ll be changing it back to its regular colour for “The Tonight Show” Monday.

