Bill Gates appeared on “Late Night” with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday and he made one request of viewers — to please visit his humanitarian website GatesLetter.com.

In order to promote the site, Gates wanted to make a video in hopes of it going viral. So he did, complete with many costumed disguises. Watch the segment below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.