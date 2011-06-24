HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jimmy Fallon Just Bought This $5.7 Million Farmhouse In The Hamptons

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Comedian and Late Night host Jimmy Fallon just forked over $5.7 million for a gorgeous house in the Hamptons.The house, in Sagaponack, is a farmhouse built in the 1800s and is located on two acres of land.



Not only does the property include the 3,500 square foot main home, but there are also two separate cottages, two barns, and an apple orchard. Hopefully the country cottage will give him a nice break from filming his late night show at Radio City Music Hall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.