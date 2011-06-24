HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jimmy Fallon Just Bought This $5.7 Million Farmhouse In The Hamptons

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Comedian and Late Night host Jimmy Fallon just forked over $5.7 million for a gorgeous house in the Hamptons.The house, in Sagaponack, is a farmhouse built in the 1800s and is located on two acres of land.

Not only does the property include the 3,500 square foot main home, but there are also two separate cottages, two barns, and an apple orchard. Hopefully the country cottage will give him a nice break from filming his late night show at Radio City Music Hall.

The house is 3,500 square feet

And it's on 2.2 acres of land

There's a pool

And horse stables

Here's the living room with fireplace

And the dining room

Another dining area

The beautiful kitchen

And one of the bedrooms

Everyone who's anyone heads to the Hamptons when it gets hot outside

