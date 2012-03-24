Watch Jimmy Fallon Throw Water In Jon Hamm's Face

Jon Hamm stopped by “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” for a game of cards … with a twist.
Oh, and to promote “Mad Men,” but mostly to play a game of war where the loser gets drenched in water after every draw.
Needless to say, things got a little wet for Don Draper.
See their water fight below.
Season five of “Mad Men” premieres this Sunday on AMC at 9.p.m.
