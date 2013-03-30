Jimmy Fallon Fired His Longtime Manager On Eve Of New NBC Deal

Jimmy Fallon fired his longtime manager after the Oscars.

EXCLUSIVE



: As he is negotiating a new deal with NBC that would pave the way for him to take over The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon is doing it without his longtime manager, Management 360′s Eric Kranzler, by his side.I’ve learned that Fallon fired Kranzler the day after the Oscars while the talk show host’s team was in preliminary conversations with NBC about a new contract for him.

That ended Fallon’s second stint with Kranzler who originally managed the actor for three years during Fallon’s tenure on Saturday Night Live in the early 2000s.

After a brief hiatus, Fallon re-signed with Kranzler in 2008, a year before the launch of his late-night NBC show Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

During the past five years, Fallon also branched out into producing and hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards.

He continues to be represented by CAA, which is handling his negotiations with NBC.

More from Deadline:

Is Christopher Nolan Giving ‘Interstellar’ Lead To Matthew McConaughey?

FX Greenlights ‘Fargo’ Limited Series, Lines Up A Slew Of Event Series In Development

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Cancelled By Lifetime

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.