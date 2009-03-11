Jimmy Fallon, Engadget Dude Fondle Palm Pre

Last time we tuned into NBC during the 12:35 ET hour, Conan was talking to a puppet dog. Who knew it’s a tech show now? Here’s Engadget editor Josh Topolsky showing off Palm’s (PALM) new Pre to Jimmy Fallon. Looks good, but we’re reserving judgment until we’ve had time to play with it.



Palm shares had a nice day, jumping more than 10%. That had less to do with Josh’s appearance — sorry, pal! — and more to do with Palm investor Elevation Partners’ stock swap, announced last night, that will net cash-hungry Palm $83.9 million.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.