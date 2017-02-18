Jimmy Fallon brings back his Trump impression for that wild press conference

Jimmy Fallon reprised his impression of Donald Trump to reenact the president’s strange first solo press conference on Thursday, which generated a lot of headlines.

“This is going to be a crazy one. Daddy came to play,” Fallon, sporting a Trump wig and over-the-top orange makeup, said at the beginning of the sketch on Thursday’s episode of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

Trump held the press conference to announce his new choice to head the Labour Department after his original selection, Andrew Puzder, withdrew himself from consideration following intense criticism over past controversies and statements. But the conference went on for more than an hour in a performance CNN’s Jake Tapper called “an airing of grievances” and “unhinged.”

In less than three minutes, Fallon employed many of Trump’s go-to responses to reporters, including cutting them off while they’re asking a question, declaring several outlets “fake news,” and denying that he and his administration had made any missteps in the month since Trump took office.

“We’ve made so much progress,” Fallon’s Trump said. “In fact, if you ask any American, they will say that I’ve managed to make the last four weeks feel like four years. Four more weeks! Four more weeks!”

Aside from Puzder, Trump had another senior staffing issue he needed to address. Earlier this week, Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with Russian officials before Trump was inaugurated.

Fallon mocked Trump’s seemingly circuitous logic around whether he was informed of Flynn’s communications with Russian officials.

“Look, I knew that he knew that I knew, but he didn’t know that I knew that he knew that I knew that he knew that I know that he knew,” Fallon’s Trump said. “So now, you know.”

The host closed out the sketch with a roundup of Trump’s most used terms with the help of a “Magic Trump 8-Ball.”

Watch Fallon’s reenactment of Trump’s press conference below:

