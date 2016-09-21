Jimmy Fallon mocks his Donald Trump interview by gifting Hillary Clinton actual softballs

Jimmy fallon hillary clinton donald trump interview softballs tonight show‘Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,’ NBC

Jimmy Fallon mocked his controversial Donald Trump interview, which was widely criticised for its lack of hard-hitting questions, by gifting Hillary Clinton actual softballs during Monday’s episode of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

Fallon started off his interview with Clinton by claiming Trump had left a paper bag of items behind for his presidential opponent. Turns out, each item gave Clinton a chance to zing the real estate mogul.

First, Fallon pulled out a photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin in a heart-shaped frame.

“The most famous bromance going,” Clinton said, referring to Trump and Putin’s mutual public shows of admiration.

“Besides me and [Justin] Timberlake,” Fallon responded.

Next, Fallon took out a CD of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” album.

“That’s as close as he’s going to get,” Clinton joked of Trump’s plan to build a wall along the Mexican border.

And finally, Clinton did the honour of perusing the bag for any other items and then pulled out a bag of softballs.

“Oh, look, you know what? He left these for you, softballs,” she said.

“No, that was my gift to him,” Fallon replied, smiling. “Yeah, that was what I gave him. I’ll give them to you later in the interview.”

Zing! For his part, Fallon defended the interview on Sunday night, telling TMZ: “Have you seen my show? I’m never too hard on anyone.”

The interview inspired a lot of heated criticism among viewers and members of the media.

Huffington Post writer Maxwell Strachan called the interview “an extended on-air puff piece” and dinged Fallon for playing nice with a controversial figure running for the highest job in the nation. On Monday, “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee blasted Fallon and NBC for being active supporters of a “dangerous” Trump.

