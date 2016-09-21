Jimmy Fallon mocks his Donald Trump interview by gifting Hillary Clinton actual softballs

Jimmy Fallon mocked his controversial Donald Trump interview, which was widely criticised for its lack of hard-hitting questions, by gifting Hillary Clinton actual softballs during Monday’s episode of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

Fallon started off his interview with Clinton by claiming Trump had left a paper bag of items behind for his presidential opponent. Turns out, each item gave Clinton a chance to zing the real estate mogul.

First, Fallon pulled out a photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin in a heart-shaped frame.

“The most famous bromance going,” Clinton said, referring to Trump and Putin’s mutual public shows of admiration.

“Besides me and [Justin] Timberlake,” Fallon responded.

Next, Fallon took out a CD of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” album.

“That’s as close as he’s going to get,” Clinton joked of Trump’s plan to build a wall along the Mexican border.

And finally, Clinton did the honour of perusing the bag for any other items and then pulled out a bag of softballs.

“Oh, look, you know what? He left these for you, softballs,” she said.

“No, that was my gift to him,” Fallon replied, smiling. “Yeah, that was what I gave him. I’ll give them to you later in the interview.”

Zing! For his part, Fallon defended the interview on Sunday night, telling TMZ: “Have you seen my show? I’m never too hard on anyone.”

The interview inspired a lot of heated criticism among viewers and members of the media.

Huffington Post writer Maxwell Strachan called the interview “an extended on-air puff piece” and dinged Fallon for playing nice with a controversial figure running for the highest job in the nation. On Monday, “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee blasted Fallon and NBC for being active supporters of a “dangerous” Trump.

