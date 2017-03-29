Jimmy Fallon mocks Trump's healthcare fail with potential new book titles

Jimmy Fallon suggested some future book titles for President Donald Trump — who put his name on the best-selling book

“The Art of the Deal” — that the “Tonight Show” host believes reflect the recent failure of his healthcare bill.

The American Health Care Act, also known as “Trumpcare” or “Ryancare” (after its author, House Speaker Paul Ryan), saw much opposition from both Republicans and Democrats. Unable to win over enough votes to pass the bill meant to repeal and replace Obamacare, Trump ordered Ryan to pull it from the House.

“Now, Trump didn’t take any responsibility for the healthcare bill being pulled,” Fallon said on Monday’s “Tonight Show.” “But he did announce that he’s working on some new books based on his experience. Let’s take a look at some of the titles.”

Fallon proposed several titles, including “How to Lose Friends and Influence No One” and “The Giving Up Tree.”

Find out what other book titles Fallon proposed for Trump in the video below:

