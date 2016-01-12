Jimmy Fallon asks Donald Trump: 'Do you cry?'

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump returned to Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” on Monday, and the two exchanged friendly banter throughout the interview.

At one point, Fallon admitted he was surprised when Trump backed the authenticity of President Barack Obama’s tears last week. Obama announced new executive actions on gun-control policy and cried while discussing the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, in which 20 young children were slaughtered.

A number of conservative critics suggested that Obama had either faked or exaggerated his emotions, but Trump said Obama was likely “sincere.” The Republican presidential front-runner repeated that belief to Fallon on Monday.

“No, I thought it was real. I disagree with what he’s doing. I disagree with many of the things he’s done. But I thought that was heartfelt. I thought that was real. And it’s a tough situation. We’re in a tough situation. But we have to protect our Second Amendment. Very important,” he said.

Fallon then asked Trump: “Do you cry ever?”

Trump replied: “Yeah, when I was one [years old.] I cried.”

Fallon and Trump also conducted a mock job interview, in which the comedian asked Trump questions about his strengths and weaknesses.

“I’m an extraordinarily handsome person. I have a beautiful head of hair. I was always a good student and I always worked hard,” Trump said.

“This is a high-profile position. Is media attention something that you would be comfortable with?” Fallon asked.

Watch the faux-interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Watch their longer exchange below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: A North Korean defector tells us what life was like under a dictatorship



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.