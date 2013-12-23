Jimmy Fallon Cracks Up Watching Justin Timberlake Play Him During SNL 'Celebrity Family Feud'

“Saturday Night Live” sketch “Family Feud” was full of spot-on celebrity impressions.

With Kenan Thompson playing a hilarious version of host Steve Harvey, he introduced the different teams of celebrities by TV network.

Representing CBS were Jim Parsons, Ashton Kutcher, Alyson Hannigan, and Jon Cryer. Competing for NBC was Jane Lynch, Ice-T, “SNL” newbie Brooks Wheelan (who Steve Harvey said he never heard of), and musical guest Justin Timberlake playing “Late Night” and “SNL” host, Jimmy Fallon.

The best part was when Timberlake, playing Fallon, competed against Fallon, who perfectly portrayed “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons.

But Fallon loses it at 6:40. Watch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.