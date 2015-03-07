Jimmy Fallon made a brutal joke about Hillary Clinton's 2016 chances

On his show Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon made a crack that blows a hole in the idea Hillary Clinton is headed towards an inevitable victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Fallon’s crack alluded to recent speculation the controversy over Clinton’s use of private email while she was at the State department could boost her likely challenger in the Democratic primary, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley. The comedian went on to point out this isn’t the first time Clinton was seen as the overwhelming frontrunner against a long shot.

“There’s rumours that former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley may enter the race and challenge Hillary for the Democratic nomination,” Fallon said. “Yeah, Hillary’s not worried. I mean, who’s going to go from being totally unknown to beating her for the presidency? … How would that even happen?”

As Fallon spoke a picture of Clinton’s 2008 rival, President Barack Obama, flashed across the screen.

Watch Fallon’s quip below.

