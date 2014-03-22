Jimmy Fallon And Billy Joel Used An IPad App To Create A Two-Man Doo-Wop Group

Jimmy Fallon lived out everyone’s dream by singing with Billy Joel last night on “The Tonight Show.”

He took that one step further when he used an iPad app to help the two sing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

Loopy costs $US7.99 and allows users to layer recordings of singing, beatboxing, or instruments.

Fallon used the app to create a four-part background vocal harmony of the duo singing “aweema-wep, aweema-wep, aweema-wep, aweema-wep” before proceeding to sing the song.

This is possibly the coolest thing you’ll see today.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

