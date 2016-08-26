Jimmy Fallon yelled at Siri because it couldn't pronounce Barbra Streisand's name right

After 50 years of being in the public eye, you would think everyone would know how to say Barbra Streisand’s name.

But that isn’t so.

On Streisand’s newest album “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway,” out Friday, the legend sings with Melissa McCarthy, who actually mispronounces Streisand’s name in their duet of “Anything You Can Do.” As some do, McCarthy used a hard “s” that is almost like a “z” (Streizand) while it’s supposed to be a soft “s” (Streisand).

“I’ve got to do something about this. I mean 50 years already, don’t you know how to say my name right?” Streisand said on Thursday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

So she casually called Apple CEO Tim Cook, because even Siri gets the star’s name wrong.

“If you don’t ask, you can’t get, right?” Streisand said on “The Tonight Show.”

And it turns out Cook said he would fix it.

Siri will be updated on September 30, supposedly with the correct Streisand pronunciation, so in the meantime Jimmy Fallon still has to yell at the Apple service.

