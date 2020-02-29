Bad Bunny paid tribute to a murdered transgender woman on the Jimmy Fallon Show

Jimmy Fallon Show/YouTube

Alexa, a transgender woman from Puerto Rico, was murdered in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico during the early morning hours on Monday, February 23, after using a women’s bathroom.

Her death sparked viral conversation after a video of an attack on her circulated over social media.

In an effort to bring awareness to her death and violence against transgender people, Reggeaton superstar Bad Bunny paid tribute to Alexa on the Jimmy Fallon show on February 28.

The 25-year-old Puerto Rican native wore a shirt that read “Mataron a Alexa, no un hombre con falda” or “They killed Alexa, not a man with a skirt” while he performed his new song “Ignorantes.”

His shirt alluded to the harassment Alexa faced in the hours leading up to her death, as CBS reported Puerto Rican authorities received complaints of a “man in a dress” using the women’s bathroom prior to her murder.

“A Puerto Rican transgender woman appears to have been harassed for using the women’s bathroom and then murdered. The attack was recorded & shared on social media,” read a tweet from Lambda Legal, a civil rights organisation.

According to CBS, a “narrative spread on social media” accusing Alexa of “peeping on people” in the bathrooms, despite there being no evidence of this.

“We don’t know all the details yet, but she was harassed, hunted and brutally killed,” Pedro Julio Serrano, founder of LGBTQ charity Puerto Rico Para [email protected], told the Washington Blade. “There’s no doubt that transphobia and intolerance had much to do in this case.”

Globally, transgender women of colour continue to face disproportionate rates of violence – with the Human Rights Campaign declaring violence against trans women an “epidemic.”

Bad Bunny has spoken out in support of the LGBTQ community in the past

The Puerto Rican native is no stranger to advocating for LGBTQ rights.

Notably, in the music video to his song “Caro,” the singer cast a genderqueer model to play himself, dressed in colourful Bad Bunny-esque attire while they bopped around his home town of Almirante Sur, encountering people of all races, genders, and body types.

Critics lauded the video for tackling both homophobia and machismo in Reggeaton.

“[Caro and his fluid fashion] makes Bad Bunny a sorely-needed Latinx artist – one who understands why representation matters, champions it in spite of his critics, and is hopefully inspiring more Latinx artists to fearlessly align with the LGBTQ community,” Lucas Villa wrote for MTV.



