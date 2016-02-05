Jimmy Fallon mocks Donald Trump's loss with impression: He's a 'huge No. 2'

Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but dust off his Donald Trump impersonation after the presidential candidate took second place at the Iowa caucus earlier this week.

“I’m here today because the people of Iowa have wisely named me the winner and champion of second place,” Fallon says as Trump.

The real-estate mogul lost to Ted Cruz in Iowa. Famous for his spin, Trump said on Tuesday that he’s happy with second place and that the media wasn’t giving him proper credit for the accomplishment.

What does Fallon’s Trump say?

Play GIF NBC ‘One plus one is two.’

“Think about it: Two is bigger than one. One plus one is two. So basically, I won twice.”

He then launched into several examples of why two is better than one, including “Toy Story 2,” R2-D2, the twins on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” and “the minion that has two eyes.”

Trump is so proud of placing second, according to Fallon’s take, he wants us all to see him and think, “Huge No. 2.”

Watch the hilarious sketch below:

