Jimmy Fallon And Will Smith Perform 'Evolution Of Hip-Hop Dancing' On 'Tonight Show' Debut

Jimmy Fallon made his “Tonight Show” debut last night.

While things started out tame with first guest Will Smith…

It quickly turned into an epic dance party in which both Fallon and Smith performed “The Evolution Of Hip-Hop Dancing.”

The two showed off their skills with “Cabbage Patch,” “Running Man,” “The Robot,” “Pop and Lock,” “MC Hammer,” “The Carlton,” and even “Twerking,” among many others.

Watch the funny segment below:

