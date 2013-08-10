Jimmy Fallon Reveals He And 46-Year-Old Wife Had Baby Via Surrogate

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ‘My wife and I had been trying for a while to have a baby,’ Fallon revealed on ‘Today.’

A day after the royal baby was born, Jimmy Fallon, 38,

welcomed his own bundle of joy, Winnie Rose Fallon, with his 46-year-old producer-wife, Nancy Juvonen.

On this morning’s “Today” show, Fallon revealed that the couple had their daughter via surrogate.

In an interview with “Today Show” anchor Savannah Guthrie, the “Late Night” host shared, “My wife and I had been trying for a while to have a baby. We tried a bunch of things — so we had a surrogate.”

“We said, ‘We’re not going to tell anybody.'” he continued. “It’d be just more fun if it’s just private between me and my wife and then we get to introduce her to everybody.”

But, he adds, “When it happened we were in shock, we were like who do we tell first?”

The full interview with Fallon airs next week on “Today,” but check out a clip below:

Watch Fallon make his funny baby announcement below:

Here’s a pic of the adorable Winnie Rose posted to Fallon’s Instagram account:

