On Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake and Fallon himself did a bit called “The Evolution of the Touchdown Dance,” and it was pretty funny.

Timberlake and Fallon take jabs at Tim Tebow, Manti Te’o, and even Aaron Hernandez:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.