Jimmy Fallon And Justin Timberlake's 8 Best Comedy Collaborations Ahead Of Tomorrow's 'SNL'

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake are set to take on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, with Fallon as host and JT as the musical guest — for his 5th time!

The late night show has a history of funny holiday skits, and the duo is always one to entertain, so you’re pretty much guaranteed an evening full of laughs.

With showtime tomorrow night, let’s take a look back at the pair’s funniest past moments together:

1. That time they joked about hashtags on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

2. And when JT did his best impression of his buddy, Jimmy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

3. Their take on the evolution of end zone dancing…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

4. When they performed a “History of Rap”…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

5. … and don’t forget Parts 2 and 3.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

6. Oh, and Part 4.

7. Then there’s that time they sang Hootie & The Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

8. And when they performed “SexyBack” with The Ragtime Gals.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

